2nd person arrested in Philadelphia mass shooting

A second person wanted in connection with a deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia has been apprehended, officials said Monday.

The person, arrested Monday, was not immediately identified. Philadelphia police said the person was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Three people died and 12 others were injured after gunfire erupted in Philadelphia’s bustling South Street entertainment district late Saturday, officials said. Eleven of the injured were shot, and one was struck by shattered glass, police have said.

The first person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. He was identified at a news conference Monday as Quran Garner.

Garner is charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said.

A fight preceded the gunfire, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., officials said.

Two of the men pulled out guns during the fight and fired at each other, Pescatore said.

Gregory Jackson, 34, shot first. The man who returned fire killed Jackson, she said.

Garner, a friend of the second man who fired, then himself started shooting down South Street toward where the fight had begun, she said. A police officer fired at Garner and shot him in the hand.

Garner was at a hospital Monday, Pescatore said. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Both Jackson and the man from the fight who returned fire had permits to carry guns, she said.

No charges will be filed against the man who survived the shooting. He was wounded and was in serious condition at a hospital Monday, she said.

At least four guns were fired, Pescatore said Monday.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said there is still more work to do.

“The PPD will continue to work with all of our law enforcement and community partners to identify and apprehend each and every individual responsible for these heinous crimes,” Outlaw said in a statement announcing the second arrest.