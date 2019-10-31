Breaking News Emails

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — The second sister of NBA player Reggie Bullock was shot and killed in Baltimore, five years after his first sister was stabbed to death in the city.

I never felt so BROKEN in my life! My 2 queens, my 2 that go super HARD FOR ME! Shit won’t ever be the same, I wish I could’ve talked once last time that day. I failed as a brother to protect you from the harm of these streets. I FAILED TWICE, to be the TRUE BROTHERS KEEPER! You was watching my team go out there and fight the same night shit happen! I can’t believe this happen...IM SO SORRRYYYY SISTERS. ILL DO MY BEST TO KEEP THIS FAMILY TOGETHER, and we will work VERY HARD TO SEE WHO TOOK MY SISTER LIFE! Just wanted to laugh one last time, so you can joke on my fashion, my hair wave, all the funny shit you use to say I MISS IT ALL! Wake me up from this dream !!! FOREVER MY 2 👸s 💔💔💔💔💙💙💙💙

News sources report Baltimore police say a civilian brought 22-year-old Keiosha Moore to Sinai Hospital just before 8 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to her chest. She died at the hospital.

Police said nine people were shot in Baltimore on Monday, and three died.

Bullock's other sister, 26-year-old Mia Henderson, was found stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore in 2014. A suspect was arrested in that case but was acquitted.

Bullock, a Kinston, North Carolina, native who played his college ball at the University of North Carolina, is a member of the New York Knicks.