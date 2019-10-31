Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li

The sister of New York Knicks shooting guard Reggie Bullock was shot and killed in Baltimore, five years after his first sister was fatally stabbed there, the heartbroken basketball player revealed on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram

I never felt so BROKEN in my life! My 2 queens, my 2 that go super HARD FOR ME! Shit won’t ever be the same, I wish I could’ve talked once last time that day. I failed as a brother to protect you from the harm of these streets. I FAILED TWICE, to be the TRUE BROTHERS KEEPER! You was watching my team go out there and fight the same night shit happen! I can’t believe this happen...IM SO SORRRYYYY SISTERS. ILL DO MY BEST TO KEEP THIS FAMILY TOGETHER, and we will work VERY HARD TO SEE WHO TOOK MY SISTER LIFE! Just wanted to laugh one last time, so you can joke on my fashion, my hair wave, all the funny shit you use to say I MISS IT ALL! Wake me up from this dream !!! FOREVER MY 2 👸s 💔💔💔💔💙💙💙💙

A post shared by BULLY (Reggie Bullock) (@y0bull) on

"I never felt so BROKEN in my life!" the 28-year-old Bullock wrote on Instagram with a picture of his slain sister, Keiosha Moore. "My 2 queens, my 2 that go super HARD FOR ME!"

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

The 22-year-old Moore was brought by a civilian to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore just before 8 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to her chest, police said. She died at the hospital.

The distraught player said he wishes he could have done more to protect his sisters: "I failed as a brother to protect you from the harm of these streets. I FAILED TWICE, to be the TRUE BROTHERS KEEPER!"

Back in 2014, Bullock's transgender sister, 26-year-old Mia Henderson, was stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore. A suspect was arrested, but later acquitted at trial.

In the years since Henderson's death, Bullock has become one of the most outspoken LGBT advocates in professional sports.

"There's love in everyone's heart and you should just try to learn about a community before you try to downplay them," he told Vice Sports earlier this year.

Bullock, who grew up on Kinston, North Carolina, played college basketball at the University of North Carolina.

He's done stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers before signing with New York this summer.

The Associated Press contributed.