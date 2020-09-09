3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes central New Jersey

The earthquake, just after 2 AM, shook an area of New Jersey that is filled with millions of residents of the New York City and Philadelphia metro areas.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Tim Fitzsimons

A small earthquake shook central New Jersey just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, rumbling people awake from an epicenter near East Freehold in Monmouth County.

In a tweet early Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 and occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The hashtag #Earthquake was trending in the United States on Twitter as of 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Because of the high population density in the area that was shaken, user-generated reports poured in to the USGS website.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake Tuesday night in Stanley, Idaho generated less than 100 reports, but the Wednesday morning earthquake in New Jersey generated over 5,000 reports within hours, painting a detailed map of the extent of the shaking felt.

According to the user-generated reports, the earthquake was felt from New York City to Philadelphia.

Image: Tim FitzsimonsTim Fitzsimons

Tim Fitzsimons reports on LGBTQ news for NBC Out. 