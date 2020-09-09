3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes central New Jersey

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A small earthquake shook central New Jersey just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, rumbling people awake from an epicenter near East Freehold in Monmouth County.

In a tweet early Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 and occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Find information on the early morning M 3.1 earthquake 2 km SSE of East Freehold, New Jersey here: https://t.co/FOY5bm5tTr Please let us know what you felt here: https://t.co/58Q8Wsv1EF #NJ #earthquake pic.twitter.com/oyX4gqHnuu — USGS (@USGS) September 9, 2020

The hashtag #Earthquake was trending in the United States on Twitter as of 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Because of the high population density in the area that was shaken, user-generated reports poured in to the USGS website.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake Tuesday night in Stanley, Idaho generated less than 100 reports, but the Wednesday morning earthquake in New Jersey generated over 5,000 reports within hours, painting a detailed map of the extent of the shaking felt.

According to the user-generated reports, the earthquake was felt from New York City to Philadelphia.