By Nicole Acevedo
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Bay Area on Saturday morning when it hit about 9 miles southwest of San Francisco, authorities said.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake occurred at 8:41 a.m.
Californians felt the temblor in Broadmoor, Daly City, Colma and South San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.