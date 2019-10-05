Breaking News Emails

By Nicole Acevedo

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Bay Area on Saturday morning when it hit about 9 miles southwest of San Francisco, authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake occurred at 8:41 a.m.

Californians felt the temblor in Broadmoor, Daly City, Colma and South San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Nicole Acevedo

Nicole Acevedo is a staff reporter at NBC News Digital where she reports, writes and produces content for NBC Latino and NBCNews.com.