Breaking News Emails
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Bay Area on Saturday morning when it hit about 9 miles southwest of San Francisco, authorities said.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake occurred at 8:41 a.m.
Californians felt the temblor in Broadmoor, Daly City, Colma and South San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area.
The earthquake was big enough for people to have felt "moderate shaking," said NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted at around 10 a.m. that its "stations are unaffected and in service," and it had not received any calls or reports of serious damages so far.
The fire department said on Twitter that the earthquake "is a good reminder we live in Earthquake Country and #Preparedness is key."