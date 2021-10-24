3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

A minor earthquake measuring at a 3.6 magnitude shook the Los Angeles area early Sunday morning, waking up a some residents.

The quake hit East Los Angeles at about 7:01 a.m. PST Sunday morning, reaching a depth of about 17 km (10 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey. A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is relatively small for Southern California, which sits on multiple different fault lines.

Residents in the area reported that they were still asleep in bed when they were woken up by sharp shaking, according to testimonies given to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

"It felt like TWO giant JOLTS that woke me out of my morning daze," one person wrote. Others described the event as "short but strong" and a "fast quick shake." Los Angeles was hit with a trio of earthquakes in April this year, measuring in at 2.5, 3.3, and 4.0 magnitudes around 4 a.m. local time. There were no reports of damage.