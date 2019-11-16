Watch live: Colin Kaepernick's workout with the NFL

3 children, 2 adults die after shooting inside San Diego home, police say

An 11-year-old survived the violence and was in surgery, police said.
Image: Shooting in San Diego neighborhood
Five people are dead, including 3 children, after a shooting in a neighborhood in San Diego, Calif.Ramon Galindo / KNSD

By Dennis Romero and Ben Kesslen

SAN DIEGO - Five people, including three children, have died after a shooting inside a San Diego home early Saturday, police said.

An 11-year-old survived the violence and was in surgery, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department by email.

The deceased include a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, and three children ages 3 years old to 9 years old, Dobbs said. NBC San Diego later reported the 3-year-old was found dead at the scene; a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old died at a local hospital.

San Diego police investigate a shooting that killed five members of a family and wounded one more in Paradise Hills on Nov. 16, 2019 in San Diego, Calif.Hayne Palmour / The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

The suspected shooter is among the dead. All were believed to be members of the same family, NBC San Diego reported.

Police were dispatched to the residence in the community of Paradise Hills, a working- and middle-class neighborhood of mostly postwar homes southeast of downtown San Diego, at 6:49 p.m. based on a call from a woman, now deceased, who was in the home, Dobbs said.

Authorities received a "secondary call from relative who lived next door," he said.

One neighbor who reported the violence — it's not clear if this was the relative next door — reported hearing arguing and what sounded like a nail gun going off, according to NBC San Diego.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Dennis Romero reported from San Diego, Ben Kesslen from New York.

