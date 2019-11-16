3 children, 2 adults die after shooting inside San Diego home, police say

SAN DIEGO - Five people, including three children, have died after a shooting inside a San Diego home early Saturday, police said.
An 11-year-old survived the violence and was in surgery, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department by email.
The deceased include a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, and three children ages 3 years old to 9 years old, Dobbs said. NBC San Diego later reported the 3-year-old was found dead at the scene; a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old died at a local hospital.
The suspected shooter is among the dead. All were believed to be members of the same family, NBC San Diego reported.
Police were dispatched to the residence in the community of Paradise Hills, a working- and middle-class neighborhood of mostly postwar homes southeast of downtown San Diego, at 6:49 p.m. based on a call from a woman, now deceased, who was in the home, Dobbs said.
Authorities received a "secondary call from relative who lived next door," he said.
One neighbor who reported the violence — it's not clear if this was the relative next door — reported hearing arguing and what sounded like a nail gun going off, according to NBC San Diego.
Dennis Romero reported from San Diego, Ben Kesslen from New York.