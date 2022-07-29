3 children among 4 killed in farm tractor rollover in Pennsylvania, police say

Three children and one woman were killed Friday when a farm tractor overturned in southern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township, about 90 miles southwest of Philadelphia, according to a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson.

An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer that was carrying 12 people, according to a police news release. The driver traveled off the road and over an embankment, causing the tractor and trailer to roll over.

Multiple other children were taken by ambulance or helicopter to the hospital. The driver of the tractor, a man, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The road is closed at this time.

