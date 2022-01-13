3 children under the age of 8 found dead in California apartment, deputies say

Three children under the age of eight were found dead inside a California apartment, along with an injured woman, officials said.

Officers made the grim discovery Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the small town of Le Grand.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office checked on the apartment after receiving a call about a welfare check at 2:10 p.m., the department said in a news release.

Deputies also found a woman suffering what is believed to be “self-inflicted injuries” at the apartment. She was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not clear as of Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office did not reveal the relationship between the woman and the children.

The sheriff's office said the incident is under investigation as a possible murder-suicide, NBC affiliate KSEE of Fresno reported.