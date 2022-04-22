Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children last week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The children died in unrelated incidents on Saturday, a Camp Lejeune spokesperson told NBC News on Friday.

There was no threat to community, the spokesperson said, while offering condolences "to the families of those affected."

Marines did not disclose how old the children were, their genders or how they died, according to NBC affiliate WITN of Eastern North Carolina.

The deaths were not gun-related, officials with the base camp said.

The U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, is investigating. A spokesperson with the agency cited the ongoing investigation when declining comment.

Camp Lejeune is in Jacksonville, about 50 miles northeast of Wilmington.

