3 children found dead in Los Angeles home, officials investigate as suspicious

The deaths of three young children who were found at a Los Angeles home Monday are being investigated as suspicious, authorities said.

The children, all of whom were under the age of 3, were found on Monday afternoon after sheriff's deputies responded to a report that two children at an East Los Angeles home weren’t breathing, sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro told NBC Los Angeles.

Deputies and paramedics found one girl and two boys. They were pronounced dead at the scene, he told the station.

Calderaro said there were "no obvious signs" of trauma, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The children’s 28-year-old mother was detained for questioning, Calderaro told NBC Los Angeles. There have been no arrests and Calderaro said additional details about their deaths wasn’t available.