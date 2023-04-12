3 children found fatally shot in North Carolina home where mother killed herself, police say

Police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday found three children fatally shot inside a home as well as the body of their mother, who had apparently killed herself, officials said.

Officers responded to the home shortly before noon on a report of a shooting. Once officials forced their way inside, they found the children and woman dead, police said.

Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, and her 14-year-old son were found fatally shot, according to police.

Winston-Salem police investigate a shooting which resulted in the killing of four people on Tuesday afternoon. WXII

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources