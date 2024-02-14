3 D.C. police officers shot and injured, suspect barricaded in house

Three police officers in Washington, D.C., were shot and injured Wednesday morning and the suspect remains barricaded in a house.

A fourth officer had minor injured but was not shot, sources told NBC Washington.

The shooting reportedly began after police went to a home in the 5000 block of Hanna Place Southeast near Benning Road around 9:20 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant, according to NBC Washington.

In a post on X, police confirmed there had been a shooting and said the "scene remains active." The three officers who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Officers have been injured in this incident and transported from the scene. We’re working to confirm the number of officers injured," the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The suspect is barricaded inside the home, according to NBC Washington, and is still firing at police. Several blocks were shut down and multiple schools in the area were on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.