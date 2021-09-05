3 dead, 3 injured in Washington, D.C., shooting

Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday night when a person got out of a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people on a street in northwest Washington, D.C., police said.

The deceased were described as young adults, said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee at a news conference. The survivors, described as adults, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Contee said a police security camera nearby captured imagery of a vehicle used in the attack.

Details from live:

• Confirmed shooting in 600 block of Longfellow Street, NW around 7:30pm

• 3 victims have been pronounced dead and 3 victims are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.



He said multiple suspects were in the vehicle, and multiple people opened fire, but it wasn't clear if there was a shootout between those in the vehicle and those on the street. A gun was recovered at the scene, Contee said.

"We believe that more than one person were definitely firing," he said.

A motive was under investigation.

Contee asked anyone with information to come forward.

"Right now I'm pleading for the community's help," he said.

The chief called this kind of gun violence "very frustrating."

"We know that this issue is not unique to Washington, D.C.," he said. "I think it speaks to the overall sickness that we’re seeing in our community, and that sickness being gun violence."