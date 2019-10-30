Breaking News Emails
Three men are dead and nine other people were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a residence in the Southern California city of Long beach Tuesday night, fire officials said.
The Long Beach Fire Department said that firefighters responded to the shooting at Seventh Street near Temple Avenue around 10:45 p.m. When firefighters and paramedics arrived to “a scene obviously full of chaos,” fire public information officer Jake Heflin said, according to video posted online by a Los Angeles Times reporter.
Long Beach police officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds, police public information officer Jennifer De Prez said in a phone interview. She described it as an active and fluid situation.
The incident is under investigation, she said. No suspect information was immediately available shortly after it occurred. Aerial video showed a large police presence at the scene.
Long Beach is a city on the southern tip of Los Angeles County.