Feb. 20, 2019, 2:27 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

Three people died when a motorist who was allegedly high on drugs crashed into a gas station in northern New Jersey , law enforcement officials said.

Among the dead in the incident Tuesday morning were a man, his 17-year-old son and a station attendant, identified by relatives as Lovedeep Fatra, according to NBC News affiliate WNBC.

First responders from the township of Wayne gave the suspect Narcan, an opioid antidote, law enforcement sources told the television station.

The man's name was not available, and it wasn't clear if he was placed under arrest. Sources said he was hospitalized.

Aftermath of a Delta Gas Station vehicle crash which killed three people in Wayne, NJ. WNBC

Relatives of Fatra, said to be in his 20s, showed up at the scene of the 8:45 a.m. collision. They said he came to the United States from India about a year ago to seek a better life.

His cousin, Novdeep Singh, said, "His parents are devastated overseas. He speaks to them every day. Day and night. I don’t know what to make of it."