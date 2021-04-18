Three people were declared dead at the scene of a shooting in Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

The Austin Police Department tweeted that while the scene was still active, the shooting was believed to be a domestic situation and that there was no risk to general public.

"We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity," the tweet stated.

UPDATE: Active Attack incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services first tweeted about the active shooter situation at approximately 12 p.m. CT, stating the the three victims suffered gunshot wounds and that CPR was being performed. Officials later tweeted that the three victims had died.

The deceased were not immediately identified.

No other patients "have been reported or located at this time," Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted.

BREAKING: Austin police say active attack/shooter scene just down the road - likely an apartment complex - from Arboretum area in Austin. Be safe. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/3Rqyj2kkSE — Josh Hinkle (@hinklej) April 18, 2021

The shooting took place on the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, in Northwest Austin. NBC News was unable to immediately confirm the location of the shooting.

This is a developing news story.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.