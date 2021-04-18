Three people were declared dead at the scene of a shooting in Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.
The Austin Police Department tweeted that while the scene was still active, the shooting was believed to be a domestic situation and that there was no risk to general public.
"We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity," the tweet stated.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services first tweeted about the active shooter situation at approximately 12 p.m. CT, stating the the three victims suffered gunshot wounds and that CPR was being performed. Officials later tweeted that the three victims had died.
The deceased were not immediately identified.
No other patients "have been reported or located at this time," Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted.
The shooting took place on the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, in Northwest Austin. NBC News was unable to immediately confirm the location of the shooting.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.