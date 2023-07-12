3 dead, at least 14 injured after Greyhound bus crashes into tractor trailers in Illinois

Three people were killed and at least 14 others were injured when a Greyhound bus crashed into tractor trailers parked on the side of the highway in southern Illinois early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 70 in Madison County, according to Illinois State Police.

An initial investigation “indicates a Greyhound passenger bus with passengers was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 and struck three commercial motor vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Interstate 70 westbound rest area," state police said in a statement.

Traffic moves past a Greyhound bus crash near Highland, Ill., on Wednesday. KSDK

"Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” the statement said.

State police spokesperson Melaney Arnold said those killed and injured were all on the Greyhound bus.

The identities of the deceased and those who were injured were not provided by authorities.

Greyhound said in a statement Wednesday the passenger bus, schedule number 1675, was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

“Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital," Greyhound said. "Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities.”

The crash closed westbound lanes and a ramp to the rest area until about noon Wednesday, state police said in a tweet.

Photos and TV footage show the side of the bus peeled open, its roof crumpled.

Greyhound spokesperson Mike Ogulnick told The Associated Press that the bus was was scheduled to arrive in St. Louis at about 2:20 a.m. It was carrying about 30 people, including the driver, he said.

Another bus was sent to transport passengers who were not hurt, Ogulnick said.

In Illinois, it is illegal for trucks to park on exit ramps. But trucking industry experts say tractor trailers often stop there because overnight parking can be hard to find at rest stops and truck stops.