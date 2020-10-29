3 dead, millions without power after Zeta sweeps southern states

Tropical Storm Zeta continues its deadly sweep across several southern states after making landfall in Louisiana late Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.

The storm had claimed 3 lives as of Thursday morning — one person died after a tree fell on a mobile home in Georgia, one person drowned in Mississippi, and one person in Louisiana was electrocuted by a downed wire.

The fallout from Zeta could create problems for early voters in the affected areas. All early voting locations in Douglas County, Georgia closed Thursday with plans to reopen Friday.

More than 2 million people in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina are without power, according to a morning count by NBC News.

Twitter user @RJack_5 uploaded a video of storm surge flooding the parking garage of the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi late Wednesday night.

Storm Surge inundating the lower level of the Hard Rock casino in Biloxi. We watched it take out a whole wall 50 feet away from us! #Zeta was INSANE!

As of 8 a.m. ET, the storm was located 50 miles west of Asheville, North Carolina, with 60 mph maximum sustained winds and gusts of over 80 mph.

Zeta's speed has increased significantly since making landfall yesterday and the storm is now moving northeast at 39 mph.

On Thursday, Zeta's quick march is expected to bring heavy winds and rain to a populated stretch of the mid-Atlantic region that includes metro Atlanta.

A swath of Virginia is expected to receive heavy rain Thursday afternoon before Zeta moves offshore.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.