3 dead in North Carolina construction accident

Three people died Monday in a construction site accident near a business district in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said.

Charlotte Fire Department Captain Jackie Gilmore told reporters at the scene that scaffolding had collapsed at the construction site shortly after 9 a.m. Two other construction workers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

All work at the construction site was stopped until Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators could evaluate.

The construction workers fell approximately 70 feet, according to NBC affiliate WCNC.

The construction site is a luxury senior living community that was scheduled for completion in Fall 2023, Queen City News reported. Bridgewood Property Company, the Houston-based developer behind the project, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.