3 dead after small plane crashes into California airport hangar during takeoff

The Beechcraft P35 crashed during departure Sunday morning at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said.
San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel respond to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif. on July 30, 2023. San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP
By The Associated Press

UPLAND, Calif. — A pilot and two passengers were killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure around 6:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET) at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said.

San Bernardino County firefighters doused the fire and pronounced the three victims dead at the scene, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, Upland Police said in a statement.

The hangar had moderate damage, and no one else was injured, police said.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

