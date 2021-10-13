3 employees dead, including gunman, in shooting at Memphis postal center

Three employees were killed after a shooting Tuesday at a Memphis postal facility, authorities said.

"The shooter is one of three employees deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," FBI Memphis spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp said.

The employees' identities have not been publicly announced, and motivation for the shootings was not revealed. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the violence at the East Lamar Carrier Annex.

The law enforcement agency said in a statement that the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Memphis police were assisting.

The U.S. Postal Service said it was "saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis."

"Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved," it said in a statement.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon that it had responded to a shooting at the annex, but that "there are no active threats."