3 found dead at Montana casino, suspect fatally shot

A suspect in the killing of three people and wounding of another at a Montana casino early Tuesday morning died in a shooting in a later encounter with police.
Police responded to Emerald Casino just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, and found three dead victims, according to a statement from law enforcement in Great Falls, about 185 miles north of Bozeman. Investigators also found a fourth victim, who is expected to recover, at a nearby hospital.
Less than four hours later, officers found a suspect a few blocks from the scene. "Gunshots were fired," and the suspect was killed, according to police. It's not clear who fired the fatal shots.
Great Falls police, along with other local and federal agencies, are conducting a "complex investigation" into the incident, authorities said.
Lincoln Elementary School, which is near where the suspect was shot, was closed Tuesday, but police said there was no longer a threat to the public.