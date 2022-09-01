3 found dead in Omaha home and 1 taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak

Three people were found dead and another was taken to a hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Omaha, Nebraska, authorities said Thursday.

The source of the leak was still under investigation, but was unintentional and did not appear to be any threat to the community, Omaha Police spokesman Chris Gordon said.

The victims were identified Thursday as David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, NBC affiliate WOWT of Omaha reported.

The condition of the fourth victim was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors told the station that they had seen Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) trucks in the area for several hours before they found out what happened.

“All day long I’ve been seeing MUD trucks and vans driving down our street very slowly,” Sonja Field told the station. “Just a little bit ago we asked them what was the reason for driving up and down all day and they told us they can’t comment on it."

"So, it makes me wonder if there was something going on if there was a gas leak in the neighborhood and something happened, so it’s kind of concerning," Field said.