3 found shot dead in Dallas after SWAT standoff

Three people were found dead Sunday night from gunshot wounds after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Texas, authorities said.

Police in Dallas said officers responded to a report of an active shooter about 4:30 p.m., according to police. When the officers arrived, a shooter fired a gun and struck their squad car, police said.

The officers retreated and immediately called for Dallas SWAT, according to police.

Dallas police said the SWAT officers tried to communicate with the shooter, but their efforts were unsuccessful. At 7 p.m., they entered the residence where they found the bodies of two women and one man who died from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victims were not publicly identified.

Police said it did not appear that any officers opened fire nor were any officers injured.

An investigation was ongoing, police said. No other details were immediately available.