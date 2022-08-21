3 Indiana students die in fiery car accident

Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the school.

There were five people in the vehicle, all believed to be ISU students, including "several football players," the university said.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in the statement. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

Deputies from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene of the single-vehicle accident at 1:34am Sunday morning.

"The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said in a statement. "Upon deputies arrival, the vehicle, occupied by a driver and four passengers, was on fire."

Two of the passengers were freed from the car with serious injuries and taken for medical treatment but the driver and two others were pronounced dead on the scene, Plasse said.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, he added.

An ISU women’s soccer match that was scheduled on Sunday afternoon was cancelled as a result of the incident, according to the university.