IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3 killed, multiple others injured in California freeway crash

Two people were airlifted to a trauma center after the crash, according to the fire department.
By Doha Madani

Part of a California interstate was closed Sunday after a crash killed at least three people and five others were taken for medical treatment.

The accident occurred eastbound on 10 Freeway in Riverside County around 7:30 a.m local time, according to Riverside County Fire Department. It's unclear what caused the crash, but the road is expected to be closed for a minimum of two hours.

Three people were declared dead at the scene of the crash, the fire department said.

Two others were airlifted to a trauma center with major injuries while three people with moderate injuries were transported by hospital.

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.