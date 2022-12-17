3 killed in Pittsburgh three-alarm fire

Three people were killed in a three-alarm fire in Pittsburgh overnight, according to officials.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire responded to the 3400 block of McClure Avenue after receiving multiple calls for a house on fire early Saturday morning.

Officials said there were four children in the home, according to the emergency call recorded by Broadcastify.

Firefighters respond on the scene of a fire in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety

The fire started off as two-alarm, with "heavy fire throughout," but became a three-alarm fire a short time later, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Roughly an hour later, officials reported that a female was taken to the hospital in "stable but serious condition." A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with an arm laceration.

The three other occupants of the home were unaccounted for, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The fire was declared under control around 3:50 a.m. The three occupants were found dead inside the home over an hour later.

Officials did not identify any of the victims in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.