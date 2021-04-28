3 men charged with federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

Three Georgia men previously charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury and charged with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping.

Ahmaud Arbery. Courtesy of Family

Arbery was killed while jogging during an encounter with Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, last year.

The Department of Justice alleged that the men confronted Arbery "because of his race."

The incident, which was captured on video, sparked outrage and spurred an international movement to draw attention to racism against Black runners.

Travis and Gregory were also each charged with "carrying, and brandishing—and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence," the DOJ said in a press release.

Gregory and Travis, father and son, were previously each charged with murder and in May 2020 for the death of Arbery.

