3 men charged in scheme to sell stolen Eagles manuscripts, including handwritten ‘Hotel California’ lyrics

Three men were charged Tuesday in an alleged conspiracy to sell stolen manuscripts from the Eagles, which included handwritten lyrics from the band's iconic "Hotel California" album.

Glenn Horowitz, 66, Craig Inciardi, 58, and Edward Kosinski, 59, were indicted in a scheme to sell more than 100 pages of handwritten notes — valued at over $1 million — despite knowing founding Eagles member Don Henley was attempting to recover them, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Henley's manager, Irving Azoff, thanked the prosecutor's office for its dedication to the case in a statement Tuesday. Azoff said it "exposes the truth about music memorabilia sales."

"No one has the right to sell illegally obtained property or profit from the outright theft of irreplaceable pieces of musical history," Azoff said. "These handwritten lyrics are an integral part of the legacy Don Henley has created over the course of his 50-plus-year career."

Horowitz, a rare book dealer, allegedly bought the pages from an unidentified individual in 2005 and later sold the pages to Inciardi and Kosinski, the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors say the person who sold the documents to Horowitz was an author who had been hired to write a biography on the Eagles and stole the documents. The author told Horowitz that they were given the pages, but did not remember who provided them.

The three suspects then attempted to sell the handwritten notes and lyrics between 2012 and 2017, despite knowing that Henley was attempting to regain possession of the stolen property, the district attorney's office said. The men went so far as to lie and falsify information in an effort to profit on the sale, prosecutors allege.

When Henley found out about the attempted sale, he filed police reports and alerted the suspects that the documents were in fact stolen, the district attorney's office said.

In emails included in the indictment Tuesday, the men allegedly attempted to sell Henley the manuscripts in parts. In one email dated 2012 from Horowitz to the author, Horowitz said Henley cannot "prove a single thing" in response to the theft allegations.

"Henley's lawyer originally liked the idea of Henley buying these pages back," the email said. "Henley decided to be a bully and that's all that's happening."

The indictment also includes emails allegedly exchanged with employees at auction houses who expressed concern at Sotheby's auction house over Henley's objections to the sale and questioned the documents origins.

New York authorities retrieved the documents from Sotheby's in December 2016 through a search warrant. An email from Horowitz to the person who sold him the documents in February 2017 indicated that Horowitz had been speaking to prosecutors and asked the author to name who gave him the documents.

The exchange revealed that Horowitz attempted to exploit the recent death of founding Eagles member Glenn Frey to prevent criminal prosecution, prosecutors say.

"Back in 2012 you said you weren’t even sure the person was still alive," the email in the indictment read. "(In an) earlier communication you once suggested Frey was the person from whom you got the document."

"If Frey, he, alas, is dead and identifying him as the the [sic] source would make this go away once and for all."

In March 2017, Horowitz told members of the district attorney's office that accused of stealing the documents got the documents from Glenn Frey and was trying to protect the deceased Eagles member, according to the indictment.

Attorneys for Horowitz, Inciardi and Kosinski released a joint statement to NBC News following the men's arraignment Tuesday.

“The DA’s office alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals," the statement said. "We will fight these unjustified charges vigorously. These men are innocent.”

Each of the three men are charged with a count each of conspiracy in the fourth degree. Inciardi and Kosinski are additionally charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree.

Horowitz was also charged with attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree and two counts of hindering prosecution in the second degree.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg noted in a press release that those dealing in "cultural artifacts must scrupulously follow the law."

"These defendants attempted to keep and sell these unique and valuable manuscripts, despite knowing they had no right to do so," Bragg said. "They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit.”