3 missing Virginia children believed to be in extreme danger, father arrested

The father of three missing Virginia children who are believed to be in "extreme danger" has been arrested, authorities said.
John Allison turned himself in about 10 a.m. on Wednesday to Roanoke County Police at his attorney's office, Chief Howard Hall said. He was arrested and charged with three counts of felony abduction.
Allison, 34, has not assisted in locating the children, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker. He is being held in the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for the children — Emma, Cameron and Colin — and law enforcement agencies across the eastern half of the United States have been alerted, Hall said. Emma and Cameron are both 6. Colin is 21 months old. They were last seen in Roanoke County on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Also missing is Ruby Marie Allison, 35, who is married to John Allison and who is the biological mother of Emma and Colin. The children are believed to be with Ruby Allison.
Before they disappeared, the county social services office had tried to carry out a court-ordered child removal for them, but John Allison refused to give their location or allow Child Protective Services access to the children, according to police.
Police said Ruby Allison may be operating a 1999 maroon Chevy Suburban with Virginia license plate VVU-3796.
The children are described as white, with Cameron and Emma having brown hair and eyes, and Colin having blond hair and brown eyes.