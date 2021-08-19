3 officers shot in New Mexico while responding to armed robbery

One officer was critically wounded and two others were also shot responding to an armed robbery Thursday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

The officer who was most seriously hurt was in critical condition when he went into surgery, the city's Police Chief Harold Medina told reporters. That officer, Medina said, was shot in the upper chest, above his bulletproof vest.

Four police officers were wounded in a shooting on August 19, 2021 in Albuquerque, N.M. Brittany Costello / KOB

A second officer was shot in the arm, Medina said, while a third was struck in the center of the officer's bulletproof vest.

“The vest did save that officer’s life,” Medina said. “This is the second time we’ve seen that in the metro area in the last month.”

A fourth officer was injured by shrapnel or shattered glass, Medina said.

“Officers put their lives at risk every single call," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller told reporters Thursday. “Their families never want to get the calls we made today.”

“To have four officers wounded on duty is extraordinarily terrible,” Keller said.

Police have arrested two suspects related to the incident. The first was arrested shortly after the shooting took place at 9 a.m., the second around 12:34 p.m., NBC Albuquerque affiliate KOB reported.

"We do not believe there are other outstanding offenders at this point,” APD tweeted.

The shooting prompted several schools in the area to shelter in place for about two hours, KOB reported.

Earlier this week, Albuquerque police shot and killed a suspect driving in a stolen car after he pulled a gun on officers. The fatal shooting occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday after police followed a car that was allegedly stolen.

Police arrived at a Walmart and watched a man and a woman get out of the car. Authorities said officers approached the couple and the man fled.

Investigators said the man then turned and held a gun. Officers then shot him.