3 police officers shot in Houston, authorities searching for suspect

Authorities in Houston were searching for a suspect Thursday after three officers were shot, police said.

The Houston Police Department said in a statement that the suspect fled a scene south of the city's downtown in a white Mercedes.

The officers were in stable condition, the department said. A motive for the shooting also wasn't known, though NBC affiliate KPRC reported that it occurred after a pursuit.

The incident involved multiple scenes, according to the station.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting involving three Houston police officers Thursday. KPRC

KPRC reported that a series of loud bangs could be heard at one of the scenes and officers could be seen retrieving their weapons from their patrol vehicles.

Live video from another scene associated with the shooting showed a police vehicle with windows that appeared to have shattered by gunfire, the station reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.