3 sailors who served on USS George Washington die within week; Navy investigating

Three sailors who served on the same aircraft carrier in Virginia have turned up dead within a week, Navy officials said Tuesday.

A sailor was found unresponsive on board the USS George Washington this past Friday, as the carrier is being overhauled at the Newport News Shipbuilding, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers said in a statement to NBC News.

That unidentified sailor was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where the service member was pronounced dead.

That follows the cases of two sailors who "were found deceased" on April 9 and 10 in separate incidents, Myers said.

The Navy identified the sailor who died on April 9, off base in Portsmouth, as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp.

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman was found dead, also off base, in Hampton on Apr. 10, authorities said.

There does not appear to be any connection between the three deaths, Navy officials said.

"The Navy is cooperating with local authorities where both incidents have occurred, as both incidents remain under investigation," Myers said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of our sailors.”