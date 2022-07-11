3 shot during pool party attended by hundreds at luxury hotel on Long Island

Three people were shot Sunday after gunfire broke out during a pool party at a luxury hotel on Long Island's Gold Coast, police said.

The Glen Cove Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the lobby of The Mansion at Glen Cove just after 5 p.m.

Two people believed to be party attendees and a security guard were shot, the department said. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident unfolded as an event promoted online as the “Big Fendi Celebrity B-Day Pool Party” was taking place at the venue.

Police said as many as 150 to 200 people were in attendance when gunfire erupted.

A suspect took off from the scene and remains at large, police said. In a Facebook post, the department said there was no threat to the public, however.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police said.

The Mansion at Glen Cove was designed in 1910 by the renowned architect Charles Adam Platt, according to the hotel's website.

Originally known as The Manor, the hotel has served as a location for a number of Hollywood productions, including the 1950s films "Sabrina," starring Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden, as well as Alfred Hitchcock’s "North by Northwest," starring Cary Grant.

The Mansion at Glen Cove did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The hotel shooting was one of at least two incidents in a violent weekend in the state.

At least five people were injured in a separate shooting on Coney Island in the early hours of Sunday morning after a gunman opened fire on what police described as a pop-up party, according to NBC New York.

Police said they received reports of gunfire on the boardwalk about 2 a.m. All five of the victims received treatment at Brooklyn-area hospitals, they said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.