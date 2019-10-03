Breaking News Emails
At least three people were shot at a senior-living apartment building in Vancouver, Washington, after a man who lived in the building allegedly opened fire in the lobby Thursday.
Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Smith Tower apartments at around 2:10 p.m. local time, Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp told reporters. Authorities spoke to the suspected shooter through a crisis negotiator as he barricaded himself in his apartment.
Kapp could not confirm the condition of the victims but said at least one person died in the incident, NBC affiliate KGW reported. Another two people were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the fire department.
Austin Studebaker told KGW that he was at a convenience store across the street with his cousin when he saw "the most cop cars I've ever seen in my life swarm in."
"I saw them carry some kind of body, I'm not sure if they were alive or dead," he said. "I saw what seemed pretty clearly to be a red spot on their chest."
Some residents of the apartment building were evacuated while others were told to shelter in place. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed that they were on scene to assist local police.
Vancouver is a city on the north side of the Columbia River, just a few miles outside Portland, Oregon.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.