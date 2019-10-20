Breaking News Emails
Three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when their tank overturned into water during an overnight training exercise at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in south Georgia, the Army said Sunday.
The soldiers, members of the "Raiders" 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, were inside the tank, a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, when the accident occurred at about 3:20 a.m., the Army said. Two of the three injured soldiers were treated and released from Winn Army Community Hospital, while the third was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, about 30 miles away; none of their injuries was life-threatening.
Investigators from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, which is headquartered at Fort Stewart, and from the Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, are investigating, the Army said.
"Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area," Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said in a statement.
Identities of the soldiers weren't made public pending notification of their families. 3rd ID soldiers were being offered grief counseling, the Army said.