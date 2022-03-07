3 teenagers critically injured in shooting at Iowa high school

Three teenagers were critically injured in a shooting at an Iowa high school Monday, authorities said.

Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said multiple people have been detained for questioning following the afternoon attack at East High School, NBC affiliate WHO 13 reported.

The exact identities and ages of the three were not available, and police could not say if they were students.

The sergeant said during a press conference at the school that the attack happened outside, on high school grounds.

Police investigate a shooting involving three teenagers outside East High School in Des Moines. WHO13

The campus was initially placed on lockdown. Des Moines police and the public school district later gave an all-clear for the campus and its neighborhood, indicating there was no active crime.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was at the scene to provide help to local police.

An investigation into the cause of the shooting was underway, and detectives at the scene were marking evidence.