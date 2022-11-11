3 teenagers die, 1 critically injured in fiery Alabama car crash

Three teenagers were killed and one was critically injured in a fiery crash in northern Alabama early Friday, according to the Hanceville Police Department.

The four crashed around 1 a.m. in Cullman County when their vehicle lost control on a curve, struck a tree and caught fire, Assistant Chief Adam Hadder said.

Speed was a factor, Hadder said.

Three of the teens were pronounced dead on the scene, and the fourth, who had been ejected from the car during the accident, was airlifted to a local hospital.

Cayden Blake Britt, 15, and Dailan Kameron Jennings, 16, of Oneonta, and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead, were killed, officials said.

Susan Moore High School in Blount County posted a message on its website and social media about an accident that killed three members of the community.

"With the heaviest of heart we share the devastating news that three from our community, two are current students, have passed away and another is currently being treated for injuries sustained in an accident," the statement read. "With certainty, this is one of the hardest things we can face in our school and our community."

It's not clear at this time if the accident the school posted about is the same as the Cullman County one.

The school and the Blount County Schools district did not immediately return requests for comment.