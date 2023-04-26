3 TSA agents hurt after 'unprovoked' attack at Phoenix airport, agency says

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were hurt Tuesday in an “unprovoked” attack by a passenger at a security checkpoint at Phoenix’ airport, the TSA said.

The attack happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as the female passenger was in the security screening process, the agency said in a statement.

The TSA called the assault an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees,” and said it was unacceptable.

Two of the three TSA agents were taken to a hospital, and were later released, it said. The passenger was taken into custody by police.

Phoenix police said a 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and booked without incident.

The case is still under investigation and detectives were working to find out what led up to the assault, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Police said officers responded and found three TSA officers who were injured and who were victims of an assault.

Online jail records show the woman arrested was booked on counts of three counts assault, one count of criminal damage and and one count of disorderly conduct that deals with fighting.

The TSA said the checkpoint had to be closed and that 450 other travelers had to go to other areas for screening.