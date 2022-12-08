A suspect is at large after three people were shot Thursday morning at a Washington, D.C., train station — the second shooting on the busy rail system in less than 24 hours, officials said.

This latest incident unfolded about 9 a.m. at the Benning Road station, which is on the Silver and Blue Lines of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority system, police said.

It was not clear what led to the gunfire, but transit police described the victims as a boy, a woman and a teen male. The teen had "possible life-threatening injuries" and the remaining victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect fled, transit police said. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The authority alerted riders to service disruption at the station at 9:13 a.m. EST.

Investigators stand outside the scene of a shooting at the Benning Road Metro station in Washington, D.C. WRC

This latest incident comes after an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a person following a dispute inside the bustling downtown Metro Center station early Wednesday evening.

The agent got into an altercation with another person on the train platform just after 6:20 p.m., said Ashan Benedict, the executive assistant chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the argument, one of the individuals grabbed the other and they both fell down an 8-foot drop over a side wall, located away from the train tracks at the end of the platform, and continued to struggle, police said.

After they fell over that barrier, the fight continued before gunfire erupted, Benedict said.

Regular Blue Line rider Leah Jackson Barreto, who hitched a ride to work Thursday morning with her father, was around the corner from the Benning Street station when she spotted responding police cruises racing by their car.

The 23-year-old office manager works a block away the Metro Center station, the scene of Wednesday night's fatal shooting.

"I am a bit uneasy about going on to the train this evening when I have to go back home," Barreto said.

"There are a few of my co-workers that just missed the incident yesterday and the office is pretty empty today. I'm pretty sure that's because of all these incidents."