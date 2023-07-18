3-year-old driving golf cart in Florida hits and kills 7-year-old, police say

A 3-year-old driving a golf cart hit and killed a 7-year-old standing in the front yard of a home, police in Florida said.

The younger child was approaching a curve near a Fort Myers home on private property on Orange River Boulevard on Monday when the front of the vehicle collided with the 7-year-old, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital where the child died, according to police. The 3-year-old was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

A sheriff's vehicle near the scene where a 7-year-old was killed when he was struck by a golf cart driven by a 3-year-old. WBBH

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that requires golf cart drivers be at least 15 years old with a learner's permit or 16 with a driver's license, NBC Miami reported. Previously, anyone 14 and older was allowed to drive a golf cart.

The law, which doesn't go into effect until Oct. 1, also requires anyone over the age of 18 needs to have valid government-issued identification.