30 rounds fired in Oakland, California, shooting that injured 2 students and 4 staffers, police say

Multiple suspects fired at least 30 rounds in an Oakland, California, school shooting Wednesday that left six wounded and is suspected to be gang-related, police said Thursday.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a news conference that authorities feel fortunate more people were not harmed during the shooting he called "wholly unacceptable."

"We know that there were at least two shooters and another accomplice related to this case, but there may have been more," he said. "We also know that there were over 30 rounds fired on this campus. That is wholly unacceptable. We thank God that many more students were not injured."

The shooting victims were all adults, officials have said.

Armstrong said two were students. Also wounded were a counselor, a security guard and two staffers. He said police believe a person was targeted in the shooting that was believed to be gang-related.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a campus with four schools, including a middle school and a high school, in the city’s Eastmont Hills neighborhood, Assistant Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison told reporters Wednesday.

The victims had “some affiliation” with Rudsdale, one of the schools. Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the gunfire erupted at Sojourner Truth, a K-12 independent study school also at the campus.

Victims were found inside the school, Allison said.

Allison did not identify a potential motive or suspect. Authorities are searching for one shooter, although others may have been involved, he said.

Schaaf said that the incident “shocks the soul” and that “the unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable."

The shooting is the second at an Oakland school in less than a month. Authorities said a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old at Madison Park Academy on Aug. 29, wounding the boy.

Oakland, a city of nearly half a million, is struggling with gun violence. On Tuesday, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong unveiled a plan to reduce the violence.