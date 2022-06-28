Nissan is recalling more than 300,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the United States because defective hoods can cause them to flip open and obstruct drivers.

The recall potentially affects about 322,671 Pathfinder models between 2013 and 2016, according to documents released Tuesday by U.S. safety agencies.

According to a safety recall report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, built up dust and dirt contamination could prompt the hoods to unexpectedly spring open.

"If this condition occurs, the hood may open without warning and obstruct the driver’s forward view, increasing the risk of crash,” the report said.

Only about 1 % of affected Pathfinder models are defective, according to the report.

In a statement from Nissan, the company said it is “committed to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers.”

“A remedy plan is currently under development and a parts collection activity will be conducted for a limited group of customers to further study the issue,” Nissan said.

Owners are expected to be notified by letter starting July 18, according to federal officials.

In addition to the 322, 671 affected vehicles in the United States, another 37,115 affected Pathfinder models are in Canada, a Nissan spokesperson said Tuesday.