Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 10, 2019, 1:06 AM GMT / Updated March 10, 2019, 1:43 AM GMT By Dennis Romero and Michelle Acevedo

NEW YORK - At least 29 people were treated for minor injuries after encountering turbulence Saturday on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York, authorities said.

New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella said the travelers had been treated at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The number of injured was downgraded from a previous estimate of 32.

The injuries were mostly bumps and bruises, officials said.

Turkish Airlines flight 001 experienced severe turbulence as it traveled to JFK with 326 passengers and 21 crew members on board, NBC News affiliate WNBC in New York reported.

The plane landed at 5:35 p.m. and stopped at Terminal 1.