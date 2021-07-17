IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

34 people exposed to chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas

They suffered skin and respiratory irritation after the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashdown outside Houston, officials said.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Spring, Texas.
By Dennis Romero and Jay Varela

Thirty-four people underwent decontamination Saturday after they were exposed to an airborne chemical leak at a Texas water park, authorities said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that it was investigating the source of the leak while monitoring air quality at Six Flags Harbor Splashdown in Spring, Texas, outside Houston.

"People affected are experiencing minor skin and/or inhalation irritation," the office said. It did not elaborate on what the decontamination procedure entailed.

The water park was closed for the remainder of the day as a precaution, said Six Flags spokeswoman Sandra Daniels in a statement.

"A small number of guests in a section of the park reported feeling ill with respiratory irritation," she said. "The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause."

The park fully reopened July 3 after a pandemic-related closure.

