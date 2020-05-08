Newly released statistics on the New York Police Department's social-distancing enforcement show that black people account for the majority of arrests in Brooklyn.
Police arrested 40 people in the borough for social-distancing violations from March 17 through May 4, the district attorney's office said Thursday night.
Of those arrested, 35 people were black, four were Hispanic and one was white.
More than a third of the arrests, 16, were made in Brownsville, a predominantly black neighborhood.
Five people were arrested in East New York's 75th Precinct and another five in Bedford-Stuyvesant's 79th Precinct.
No arrests were made in Park Slope, a majority-white neighborhood.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is the first prosecutor in the city to release statistics on social-distancing enforcement.
The data confirms the suspicions of some community leaders, like the city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who, on Monday said that his office's requests for data on the demographics of who was being summonsed and arrested have gone unanswered.
Williams said "we had a feeling that there was not equity in enforcement."
Williams has said that the coronavirus pandemic is magnifying structural inequities in communities.
"It's not creating new ones," he said. "It's magnifying the ones that exist."
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a retired police captain, said that he has received a number of reports from people about "negative" social-distancing encounters between officers and civilians in the last week.
Adams has called on the city to be consistent in its messaging about and enforcement of social distancing rules.
"It's imperative that we are consistent in how we address the issues of social distancing," Adams said. "We cannot in one community remove basketball courts because young people are playing basketball and other communities allow large crowds to gather on the piers or on the yards and the parks in our cities and boroughs throughout the entire city of New York. It sends the wrong message."
After The New York Times published a report about the arrest statistics in Brooklyn, Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to "do better."
"Saving lives in this pandemic is job one. The NYPD uses summonses and arrests to do it," the mayor tweeted. "Most people practice social distancing, with only hundreds of summonses issued over 6 weeks. But the disparity in the numbers does NOT reflect our values. We HAVE TO do better and we WILL."
At a news conference Friday, de Blasio said: "We do not accept disparity. When we see disparity, we're going to address it." He said that is a value he shares with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.
When asked about the arrest data released Thursday, de Blasio said there has been a huge amount of restraint by the NYPD and that the number of arrests made and summonses issued for social distancing violations citywide have been very low.