35 NHL players test positive, Nationals suspend camp as sports try to return amid coronavirus surge

Nearly three dozen professional hockey players have tested positive for the coronavirus and the World Series champions shut down training camp as pro sports still try to move forward with a planned re-start during the pandemic, the NHL and the Washington Nationals announced Monday.

The NHL has tested 396 players and 23 were positive, plus the league is aware of 12 other players who have separately tested positive since June 8, officials said.

The league and players union on Sunday night agreed on protocols to start training camps and resume the season. Safety precautions include daily testing once games get under way for players, coaches and staff.

The season was shutdown in the middle of March. The sport hopes to get games started, in empty arenas, later this month or early August before the Stanley Cup is awarded in October.

Professional hockey, basketball and baseball all hope to begin play soon to salvage what they can of their coronavirus-interrupted seasons.

MLB teams reported to their home ballparks this past weekend for workouts, moving away from their traditional pre-season training headquarters in the coronavirus hotspots of Florida and Arizona. Those states were ranked first and second in positive test rates over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The World Series-champion Washington Nationals shut down their training camp in the nation's capital on Monday after two players tested positive.

"We cannot have our players and staff work at risk," General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement on Monday. "Therefore, we have cancelled our team workout scheduled for this morning. We will not sacrifice the health and safety of our players, staff and their families."

MLB hopes to launch a 60-game season on July 23.