By Minyvonne Burke
A 37-year-old Kentucky woman visiting Hawaii fell approximately 45 feet to her death while climbing up the side of a cliff in Maui, authorities said.
The incident happened in an area just north of Honokōhau known as "chutes and ladders."
The woman was climbing up from the shoreline last Thursday when she fell, according to an incident report by the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
When firefighters arrived, bystanders were performing CPR. The resident of Louisville, Kentucky, died at the scene, fire officials said.
Family members told NBC affiliate KHNL that she had a young daughter.